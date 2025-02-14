Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.48%. Yelp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. Yelp has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,020.52. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,431.90. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,011 shares of company stock worth $1,677,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

