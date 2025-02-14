Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.47. Youdao shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 117,390 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAO

Youdao Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Youdao

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.