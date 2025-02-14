Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE YUM opened at $148.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.