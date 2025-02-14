Zelman & Associates Reiterates Neutral Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Zelman & Associates reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

