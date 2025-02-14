Zelman & Associates Reiterates Neutral Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Zelman & Associates reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR
UDR Price Performance
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UDR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.
Institutional Trading of UDR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.