1,181 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

