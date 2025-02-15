15,121 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Purchased by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.