16,180 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,535.64. This trade represents a 68.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock worth $70,690,871 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

