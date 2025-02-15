17,313 Shares in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UFO stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

About Procure Space ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Procure Space ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

