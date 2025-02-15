269 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,923,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $926.92 and a 200-day moving average of $801.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

