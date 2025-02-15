46,019 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

