4,810 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,735 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,832,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after acquiring an additional 759,869 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,932,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 951,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Shares of DG stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

