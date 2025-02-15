4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,224.08 ($65.75) and traded as high as GBX 5,830 ($73.38). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,750.43 ($72.38), with a volume of 35,554 shares changing hands.

4imprint Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,205.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,219.49.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Moody bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,802 ($60.44) per share, for a total transaction of £72,030 ($90,660.79). 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.