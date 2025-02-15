5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of FEAM opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

