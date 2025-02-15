740 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709,985 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NIKE by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

