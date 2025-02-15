8,524 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

IBIT opened at $55.33 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

