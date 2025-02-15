972 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 59.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,270,755.95. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed Dividend Announcement

CHE opened at $553.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.34 and its 200 day moving average is $564.70. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

