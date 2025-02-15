AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 98333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUFC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $3,250,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

