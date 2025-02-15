AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa America lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

