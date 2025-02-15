AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 750,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,086,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,014,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

AbbVie stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 273.33%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

