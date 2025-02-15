ABC Arbitrage SA Acquires New Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

