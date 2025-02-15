ABC Arbitrage SA Invests $1.53 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $751.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $728.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.31. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

