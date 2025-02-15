ABC Arbitrage SA Invests $4.31 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 229,244 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,686.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 125,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,677,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 124,428 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $37.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

