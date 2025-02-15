ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New $9.04 Million Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 381,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000. Equinor ASA comprises about 1.3% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $23.11 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

