ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 296,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pearson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Pearson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

