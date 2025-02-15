Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 115.0% in January

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the January 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

