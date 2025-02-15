Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

