Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 52.8% in January

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achilles Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474,828 shares during the quarter. Achilles Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

