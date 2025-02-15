Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 39,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 26,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $189.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.