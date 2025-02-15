Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

