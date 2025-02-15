Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

AVIFY opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

About Advanced Info Service Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.1694 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

