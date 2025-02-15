Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1224914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Adyen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

