Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

