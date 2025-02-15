Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Short Interest Up 21.0% in January

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
