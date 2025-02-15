Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

