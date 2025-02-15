Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 119,392 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

