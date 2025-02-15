Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $37.34 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $37,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 257,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

