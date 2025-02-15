American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24, Zacks reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.
NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. 2,770,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
