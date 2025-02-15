American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24, Zacks reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. 2,770,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

