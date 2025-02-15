Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,036,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ameritek Ventures Price Performance

Shares of Ameritek Ventures stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ameritek Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Ameritek Ventures alerts:

Ameritek Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ameritek Ventures, Inc provides various software and hardware products and services to businesses, organizations, and governments. The company provides software inventory management solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud-based solutions for warehouse and inventory fulfillment; DittoMask, a filtration mask for medical industry; FlexFridge, a foldable refrigerator; and develops blockchain technology software programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameritek Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameritek Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.