Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 520,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,036,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

