Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $444.50

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Deere & Company stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $485.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.23 and its 200-day moving average is $415.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,094,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after buying an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

