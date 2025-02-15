Analyzing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nebius Group and DouYu International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $8.92 billion 1.17 $221.50 million ($0.57) -78.05 DouYu International $778.94 million 0.64 $5.00 million ($0.88) -17.94

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nebius Group and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00% DouYu International -4.39% -2.92% -2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nebius Group and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DouYu International 2 0 0 0 1.00

Nebius Group presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 35.09%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than DouYu International.

Risk & Volatility

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nebius Group beats DouYu International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.