Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE HOUS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.89. 718,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

