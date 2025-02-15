Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $239.42 and last traded at $240.87. 12,178,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 54,154,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Apple by 24.2% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 255,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Apple by 10.8% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 80,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 91.1% in the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

