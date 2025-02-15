Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 31.3% – Should You Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) traded up 31.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 361,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 89,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

