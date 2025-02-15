Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 31.3% – Still a Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 31.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 398,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 91,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
