Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 828294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $711.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,800,000 after acquiring an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,050,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,169,000 after acquiring an additional 773,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 409,862 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,619,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

