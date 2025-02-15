Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

