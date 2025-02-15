Asset Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 1,690 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

