AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,732 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.