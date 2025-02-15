AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,040 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 442.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251,337 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 116,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EG opened at $333.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

